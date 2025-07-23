New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Jagdeep Dhankhar, who surprised everyone by stepping down as vice president, has started packing his belongings and plans to soon move out of the Vice President's Enclave, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

As a former vice president, he is entitled to a government bungalow.

Also Read | Indian Economy Largely Resilient Despite Global Uncertainties Around Tariffs, Says RBI.

The Dhankhars started packing their belongings on Tuesday, the sources said, adding he plans to soon move out from his official residence.

Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House complex in April last year.

Also Read | ‘I Am Leaving This World Today’: Days After Husband’s Death, Woman Dies by Suicide Along With 2-Year-Old Daughter in Damoh; Shares Facebook Post Before Taking Extreme Step.

The VP Enclave housing Vice President's residence and office was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

He stayed at the VP Enclave for nearly 15 months.

"He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," an Urban Development Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

Dhankhar resigned from the post on Monday, citing health reasons.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)