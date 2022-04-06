Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) The cyber crime cell of Punjab police on Wednesday urged people to dial 1930 toll-free helpline to report any financial fraud committed via cyber means. The new shortened version of national helpline number '1930' has replaced the existing helpline number '155260'.

The latter was introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the project Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) to report cyber financial frauds. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra in a statement said that the facility which was earlier available on a single hotline between 9 am and 5 pm and during work days only, has now been upgraded to function round-the-clock.

“Now, citizens can register complaints regarding cyber financial frauds anytime by dialling 1930,” the DGP said.

He said that a well-equipped and trained team of state cyber crime cell is working round-the-clock to save the hard-earned money of the citizens. Additional DGP (cyber crime) G Nageswara Rao advised users to keep handy information such as bank details of the victim (account number, debit card number), details of the suspected transactions (transaction ID/reference number or bank statement), details of suspect/accused (account number of suspect or mobile number of suspect), and mobile number of the suspected fraudster if they have it.

Once the complaint has been lodged through the helpline, a ticket gets escalated to the concerned banks, wallets, merchants, depending on where the defrauded money has gone.

“If defrauded money is still available, the bank will put it on hold, not allowing the fraudster to withdraw the money. If the defrauded money has moved out to another bank, the ticket will get escalated to the next bank to which the money has moved out.

“The process will be repeated until the money is prevented from reaching the hands of the fraudsters,” Rao said.

