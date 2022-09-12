Aurangabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday said he was not getting development funds under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi but Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for his constituency Paithan here in a short span of time.

The minister for employment guarantee scheme said Paithan got funds of Rs 890 crore for the Bramhagavan water lifting scheme, which will bring 20 thousand hectare of land under irrigation.

"We have got Rs 387 crore for water grid, Rs 52 crore for citrus estate and Rs 100 crore for Paithan town. I was moving with files for two-and-half years (under the MVA government of Uddhav Thackeray) in vain. Shinde gave these funds in a short span," Bhumre claimed.

He also rubbished allegations of Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena that people were brought to Paithan rally of the CM after paying them money.

Incidentally, Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said his party workers poured 'gaumutra' (cow urine) to purify the road after Shinde passed through the route.

