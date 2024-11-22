Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that, that unity is essential to defeat the BJP in Assam.

Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday told ANI that - "In Assam, without unity it is not very easy for anybody to defeat BJP."

Talking about the breakdown of United Opposition Forum in Assam just before the bye-elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President said that - "I am the founder of the Unity (United Opposition Forum) which was later renamed as Assam Sanmilita Mancha. In the bye-election in Assam this is a temporary setback. I am very much hopeful, I believe and I am confident that we will reunite everybody and we will give a very befitting fight against BJP in 2026 unitedly."

He further said that, in last Lok Sabha polls, BJP claimed that they would win 400 seats and in Assam the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was very much confident that BJP will win 13 out of 14 seats, but what happened in the election results.

"We secured 76 lakh votes in last parliamentary election. In percentage of votes, we were 0.5 per cent ahead of BJP. We need unity, new strategy. We have already prepared our action plan. I think all anti-BJP forces understand the situation and I am already in touch with them. By December we will sit together and prepare a roadmap and achieve our goal," Bhupen Kumar Borah told ANI.

Speaking about Assam bye-elections, Bhupen Kumar Borah said "We are very much hopeful to win 4 assembly segments out of 5 assembly seats in this bye-elections in Assam."

"In last Lok Sabha election, we won Samaguri and our position was not good in Behali, Bongaigaon and Dholai assembly constituencies. But this time we have improved lot and we are very much hopeful that along with Samaguri Congress will get a very good result in other three constituencies also in this bye-poll. We are contesting in Sidli assembly constituency after 20 years. Because we had an alliance with regional party in the BTR area. So this is our first assembly election in Sidli after 20 years. As per our report, we have improved in Sidli also," Bhupen Kumar Borah said. (ANI)

