Jaipur, November 22: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned the accuracy of exit polls, stating that they have often been wrong in the past and claimed that the BJP will be ousted from power in all nine seats of Uttar Pradesh on the polls result day. Speaking to ANI here in Jaipur, Akhilesh Yadav said, "We have always seen that the exit poll predictions have not always been accurate. Many experts who have conducted surveys earlier on elections have also not always been right. The public wants change. Everbody wants BJP to be ousted from power. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP will lose all 9 seats."

The SP supremo Yadav also claimed that there was voter manipulation through police and administrative pressure during the elections. "In a democracy if police cast a vote, and if pressure is built through administerial officials then what will the public do. This a serious violation of the 'one man, one vote right' of BR Ambedkar. They want to snatch this right because they want to snatch all the other rights while in power as well. Modi Magic Carrying NDA Through in 2 States as Ruling Mahayuti Likely to Retain Power in Maharashtra and BJP Alliance Edges Ahead in Jharkhand, Predict Exit Polls.

This comes after Samajwadi Party chief accused the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kakrouli police station of threatening voters with force and a revolver and stopping them from casting their vote in Meerapur. On Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party chief demanded the Election Commission (EC) suspend the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kakrouli police station, located in Uttar Pradesh's Meerapur and accused him of threatening voters with force and revolver and stopping them from casting their vote.

"The Election Commission should immediately suspend SHO of Kakrouli police station area of Meerapur because he is stopping voters from casting their votes by threatening them with a revolver," the SP chief said sharing a video on X. The District Magistrate Muzaffarnagar in a post on X stated that a clash broke out during the Meerapur Assembly by-election when a mob pelted stones at the police in the Kakarouli area. BJP MLA Alleges 'media Jehad' in UP Bypoll Coverage.

The voting was held on Wednesday in the constituencies of Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki and ended at 5 pm. The by-elections in Uttar Pradesh are significant for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which suffered a major setback in the state, winning only 36 out of 80 seats in the last elections. The results will be announced on November 23.

