Gwalior, Mar 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday demanded that examinations for the agriculture department posts in Madhya Pradesh be held afresh as "gross irregularities" had taken place in their conduct.

The examinations for the recruitment of agriculture department posts were held recently by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known as Vyapam.

"The contract for conducting examinations for the recruitment of agriculture extension officers and senior agriculture development officers was given to a black-listed company. Those who took eight years to complete the four-year degree course, secured 198 or 199 marks out of 200 in this exam, while the meritorious students lagged behind," he said.

Therefore, the government should conduct this exam again, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"I have seen that question paper. The questions were so tough that even the meritorious students will not be able to score more than 100-120 marks in it," he claimed.

On the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct fight with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Singh predicted that Modi would lose the poll battle.

On Congess leader Rahul Gandhi's reported statement about Jyotiraditya Scindia becoming a "backbencher" in the BJP, Singh said he (Scindia) was a frontbencher in the grand old party.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also criticised the state government for organising Vyapar Mela, which is currently on in Gwalior, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the BJP wants to organise any meeting or programme, then coronavirus does not spread, but when others do so, then it starts spreading...This is beyond our understanding," he said.

On the issue of water crisis in Gohad, where he is heading for taking part in an agitation, Singh said he has held talks with officers and ministers at the Centre.

"I will also talk to the Rajasthan government to ensure release of Chambal water for people in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

