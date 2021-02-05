New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government for not inviting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to the state Legislative Assembly on the first day of the session for a speech.

"West Bengal Budget session is being held without the Governor's speech. How is it being done? It is not allowed in our democracy to remain in power from the back door," Ghosh told ANI.

The Assembly witnessed a ruckus by BJP MLAs over the government's decision not to invite the Governor on the first day of the session.

Notably, the Left parties and Congress also boycotted the budget session in the Assembly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee presented the Budget speech today in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)