Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said diploma course on engineering would be radically changed to suit the job market.

Speaking to reporters here, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the current courses do not provide students employment.

Also Read | IKEA to Open Second Indian Store in Navi Mumbai on December 18.

He said annually 40,000 final year students in the state pass out, of which even 20 per cent do not get jobs.

According to him, the present courses have become obsolete and irrelevant to the present-day industries.

Also Read | ED Asks Mumbai Court to Declare Iqbal Mirchi's Family As Fugitive Economic Offenders.

He said he would initiate discussion with all the stakeholders, including industries, on the needs of the job market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)