Visuals from the perfomance at Sree Muthappan Temple, Mayyil in Kannur (Photo/ANI)

Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 21 (ANI): Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists have protested the singing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 'gana geetham' (prayer song) during the Kannadiparamba Sree Muthappan temple festival in Mayyil in Kerala's Kannur.

The protest was held on Tuesday following the incident that took place on the night of January 19 during the musical programme held as part of the Mayyil temple festival.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Man Brutally Murders Friend by Slamming His Head On Tree, Then Striking It With Stone in Medak in Drunken Rage Over INR 22 Debt.

The DYFI said that the performance was part of an "RSS-backed agenda" to politicise temple festivals. They also protested against the festival committee for allowing RSS songs to be performed at a temple festival.

In a press release, DYFI said that making RSS songs part of temple celebrations is a move to implement the RSS agenda by using temples as centres of influence.

Also Read | What Arohi Mim and Fatima Jatoi Must Learn from Payal Gaming: Fighting Viral Video Deepfakes Links Legally.

DYFI urged the public to recognise such attempts by communal forces to impose their ideology and stated that strong protests would be organised against such actions.

The protest was led by the DYFI Kannadiparamba East Area Committee.

Yesterday, DYFI organised a strong protest against the singing of Gana Geetham by RSS at the Gana Mela held as part of the Kannadiparambu Waram Road Sree Muthappan Temple Mahotsavam.

The protest demonstration, which started from Waram Road Kunjamma Memorial Library, went around Kannadiparambu town and ended at Waram Road Junction.

DYFI Mayyil Block Secretary and District Committee Member Ranil Nambaram inaugurated the protest meeting.

The Kannadiparambu East Region Secretary and Block Committee Member Abhijith PP, Kannadiparambu West Region Secretary and Block Committee Member Nithin K, were present at the event.

CPM leader T Ashokan also attended the event and spoke. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)