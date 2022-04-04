Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) The director of Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort Trust, Karni Singh Jasol, was killed on Monday after his car fell into a 100-feet deep gorge and caught fire in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The accident happened in the morning when Jasol (49) was going to offer prayers at the Roopam Mata Temple in Ranakpur by his car, they said.

The car was being driven by Jasol and it fell into the Ranakpur ghat, police said.

His body was handed over to family members after postmortem, they said.

