New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Disgruntled BJP MLAs from Tripura on Tuesday met party national president JP Nadda to highlight their grievances.

The MLAs, who finally managed to get time from Nadda, termed the meeting satisfactory.

A disgruntled MLA told ANI that assurances have been given and the meeting was positive and fruitful.

"We are satisfied with the meeting and expecting a positive outcome. Though it is the party's internal matter, all we can say is that we believe that functioning of the government and party would go on smoothly," the MLA said.

After several attempts to meet the central leadership over functioning of Biplab Kumar Deb-led government as well as state party unit, four MLAs - Sushanta Chaudhary, Ram Prasad Pal, Ashish Pal and Parimal Deb Barma- were granted an appointment to meet Nadda today.

The meeting, which took place in the evening, went on for more than an hour with national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and national general secretary Arun Singh also present.

Sources said that though no time frame was given to resolve the issues, Nadda told them to wait till Bihar Assembly elections were over.

"Naddaji has assured that a solution will come soon. The matter for which we had come will be resolved. He has asked us to wait till Bihar polls are over," another MLA said.

A group of disgruntled MLAs from the state made a futile attempt to meet Nadda at the party headquarters on Saturday. They could not meet him due to "preoccupation with Bihar Assembly polls".

Party sources had stated that a section of the Tripura BJP is unhappy with the style of work of the Chief Minister and wanted to make their concerns known to the central leadership for which they decided to stay in Delhi till they are heard.

BJP had stormed to power in the State after dethroning the communist government of Manik Sarkar in the 2018 assembly polls. BJP has 36 MLAs in the 60-member Tripura Assembly. (ANI)

