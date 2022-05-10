Shimla, May 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded that the Himachal Pradesh governor dismiss the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government over "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

In a memorandum addressed to the governor and submitted to the Shimla additional district magistrate, the party demanded the immediately dismissal of the government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped by Sweeper in Mirzapur Divisional Hospital.

Earlier, AAP workers led by its organising secretary, Satendra Tongar, held a demonstration outside the Shimla deputy commissioner's office as part of its statewide protest against "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

On this occasion, state AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma alleged that law and order has deteriorated in the state as anti-national forces were putting up Khalistani flags at the outer gate of the Assembly in Dharamshala.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Gets Bail, To Remain in Jail After New Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)