Varanasi, May 10: Crimes against women continue to rise. In another incident of crime, a 25-year-old woman patient from a village under the limits of Lalganj police station area in UP's Mirzapur district was allegedly raped by a sweeper when she had gone to washroom of the divisional hospital on May 7 night.

She made her husband aware about the incident when admitted to the hospital again on Monday after which he reported the matter to police on Tuesday morning, reported TOI.

Exposure of this case brought the officials on their toes as district magistrate, superintendent of police, ADM, ASP and many officials reached the hospital.

ASP city, Mirzapur, Sanjay Kumar Verma said that after lodging of FIR under Section 376 of the IPC, three teams have been formed to arrest the accused sweeper.

During initial investigation by police it came to light that the woman was rushed to the divisional hospital of Mirzapur on May 7 for the treatment of pain and other complications.

She was admitted to the hospital, where she went to the washroom between 9pm and 10pm.

Verma said that in the complaint her husband alleged that the sweeper present near washroom raped the woman when she was changing her clothes inside.

On May 8 morning she was referred to Government Women Hospital.

After a brief stay at GWH she left for her home.

But, when she felt more complications on Monday she was rushed to GWH again.

Following these developments she made her husband aware about the incident.

On becoming aware about the incident inspector Kotwali Arvind Mishra reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the woman and alerted the senior officials.

