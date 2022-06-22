Dehradun, Jun 22 (PTI) IAS officer Ram Bilas Yadav against whom a Vigilance probe is in progress in a disproportionate assets case was suspended on Wednesday.

His suspension order said Yadav is being suspended with immediate effect. The consent for disciplinary action has also been against him.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 928 Fresh Covid-19 Infections Today; Active Cases at 5,054; Positivity Rate … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Disciplinary action was contemplated against the official for not cooperating with the ongoing Vigilance probe against him in the case, it said.

His non-cooperation in the probe was in violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules , 1968.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 24-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death by Childhood Friend Over Rs 50 in Basaveshwaranagar; Accused Absconding.

Yadav will remain attached with the office of secretary, Personnel and Vigilance Department, during the period of his suspension.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)