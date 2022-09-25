Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Vehicular movement on National Highway 707 was blocked after a landslide near Hevna temple in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour, the State Emergency Operation Centre informed.

However, the road has now been restored after 7 hours and the movement for commuters has resumed.

NH 707 is a 151-kilometre-long route connecting Hatkoti in Himachal with Paonta Sahib via Uttarakhand.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on September 6, the Chandigarh-Manali highway (NH-3) near Pandoh was closed for vehicular traffic due to a landslide, which occurred during ongoing work. An excavator was damaged due to big boulders.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department in Shimla forecast heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours after the state witnessed heavy rainfall.

These heavy rains had resulted in several damages including landslides, roadblocks and flash floods in different parts of the state.

"Almost all places in the state have received rainfall, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan districts have received rainfall during the past 24 hours (on Thursday). The rain will increase from tomorrow (Friday) afternoon in the state. The monsoon will be active for two to three days. The monsoon will continue, and we are expecting the withdrawal of the monsoon by the end of September. The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur have also increased. The temperature has also dropped in the region. The alert has been issued for 24th and 25th of September in districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur," said IMD forecast dated September 23. (ANI)

