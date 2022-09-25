London, September 25: As part of a UK's National Cyber Crime Unit investigation, a 17-year-old teenager was detained on suspicion of Rockstar Games hack that led to a major Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI leak. According to the reports, the alleged hacker might have also been involved in an intrusion on ride-hailing service Uber.

"@CityPolice confirm 17-year-old arrested over hacking incident; source says the crime is related to intrusion on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies," prominent journalist Matthew Keys tweeted. This month Uber has blamed the infamous Lapsus$ hacking group for the cyber attack on its internal systems recently. GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Leaks Online in 90 Videos.

Uber had also mentioned that "there are also reports that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games". Meanwhile, Rockstar Games' confirmed 'network intrusion' resulted in the leak of 90 videos of GTA VI, showcasing its engine, gameplay and more from an early development build. GTA 6: Rockstar Games Confirms 90 Videos of Grand Theft Auto Game 6 Leak.

The leak provided a glimpse into GTA 6 development, confirming prior reports of the series' first female protagonist and a Vice City setting. The title, informally known as GTA 6, will mark the first mainline game since 2013's GTA V, having racked up a record-breaking 170 million sales to date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).