New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Dissolved oxygen parameter was found to be complaint with permissible level at all 84 stations of the Ganga river, while 47 stations did not meet faecal coliform criteria between January to May this year, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweshwar Tudu provided data of dissolved oxygen and faecal coliform parameters which help ascertain the river quality.

Also Read | Odisha: 22-Year-Old Youth Arrested for Abducting, Raping 17-Year-Old Girl in Ganjam.

According to the data, dissolved oxygen (criteria =5.0 mg/l) was as per the limit at all 84 stations, while faecal coliform (criteria =2500 Most Probable Number/100 ml) was not compliant at 47 stations.

Faecal coliform (FC) bacteria, such as E. coli, are found in excreta that contaminates water through untreated sewerage. The higher the level the higher the presence of disease-causing pathogens in water.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rajni Ashokrao Patil, Four Others Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Members.

In 2018, 60 stations of Ganga did not meet faecal coliform criteria, while 61 stations did not meet the criteria in 2019 and 56 in 2020, according to the data.

In response to another question, Tudu said the government has also taken up rejuvenating the eight major tributaries namely Yamuna, Son, Ramganga, Gomti, Ghaghra, Gandak, Kosi and Damodar.

He further noted that the main reasons for pollution in water bodies, including the Yamuna river, are discharges of untreated domestic and industrial flow as well as from solid waste ingress into the river.

"The pollution of River Yamuna is also caused during various festivals due to immersion of idols of gods and goddesses, puja material and other items of religious offering," the MoS said in a written response to another question in the Upper House.

An estimated sewage flow of 3,270 million litre daily (MLD) is being generated in Delhi against which the Delhi government is treating 2,340 MLD sewage at 34 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of 2,624 MLD cumulative capacity with average utilisation of 89 per cent. In addition, Delhi is also treating 61.9 MLD industrial effluent against the installed 13 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) of 212.3 MLD capacity, he said.

"Presently, the Government of India/National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has sanctioned 23 projects costing Rs 4,290 crore for one project in Himachal Pradesh, two projects in Haryana, 12 projects in Delhi and eight projects in Uttar Pradesh under the Namami Gange programme to abate pollution load to river Yamuna.

"With these projects, 1,840 MLD STP capacity will be created along with rehabilitation of 534 MLD STP. Out of these 23 projects, five projects have already been completed," Tudu noted.

He added that around 3,000 MLD sewage is generated from 97 towns along the Ganga against which sewage generation treatment capacity of 2,279 MLD is already installed, and another 1,062 MLD STP capacity has been sanctioned and is at various stages of implementation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)