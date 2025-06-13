Thoothukudi (TN), Jun 13 (PTI) A district judge sustained severe injuries and 4 persons, including 2 office assistants and a Personal Security Officer (PSO), were killed on Friday after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a cargo truck from behind, police said.

The vehicle's driver was also killed on the spot in the accident that occurred on the highway near here, a senior district police official said.

"The district judge seems to be a native of Thoothukudi. He sustained severe injuries after his car met with an accident today while he was returning home," the official told PTI.

The judge is from Thanjavur district and he was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, he added.

