Austrian bobsleigh pilot Jakob Mandlbauer was hospitalised on Saturday after his four-man sled overturned during a high-speed run in the Winter Olympics, causing a significant delay to the competition. The 27-year-old was stretchered off the track following the dramatic incident in the second heat of the four-man event, which saw his sled tip onto its side on Curve 7 of the Cortina Sliding Centre. While his teammates emerged unscathed, Mandlbauer was taken for medical evaluation, though Austrian officials later confirmed he sustained no serious injuries. Kamila Sellier Receives Stitches Above Eye Following Accident Caused By Blade During Winter Olympics 2026.

Dramatic Incident Halts Competition

The terrifying crash occurred as Mandlbauer's sled, travelling at speeds up to 117 kilometres per hour, lost control on a left-hand curve, sending the crew tumbling down the icy track. Spectators and officials watched in concern as the bobsled slid upside down for a considerable distance before coming to a halt near the finish line. Medical personnel were immediately on the scene, attending to Mandlbauer for over 15 minutes before he was carefully removed from the track on a stretcher. The incident led to a temporary suspension of the race, with Olympic volunteers working for approximately 20 minutes to repair the damaged track surface before competition could resume.

Team Members Unharmed, Pilot Under Observation

Mandlbauer's teammates, Daniel Bertschler, Sebastian Mitterer, and Daiyehan Nichols-Bardi, were able to exit the sled and walk away after initial medical checks at the venue. However, Mandlbauer reported discomfort in his neck and back, prompting his transfer to a local hospital for further assessment. Christoph Iglhauser, an Austrian team press member, provided an update, stating, "Jakob is on his way to hospital. He's not so bad. It's just a check. Everyone else is fine. No injury, only a check. He'll be fine." This news offered reassurance after the visibly worrying crash. Kamila Sellier Accident Video: Polish Short-Track Speed Skater Collides With Opponent During Women's 1500M Event at Winter Olympics 2026.

Broader Context of Bobsleigh Safety

The incident involving the Austrian team was one of two bobsleigh crashes within an hour during Saturday's event, with a French team also experiencing an overturn in the four-man competition. Fortunately, all four French athletes also walked away unharmed. These events underscore the inherent risks associated with bobsleigh, a high-speed winter sport demanding immense skill and precision. The sliding community consistently emphasises athlete safety, with former Olympic bobsleigh star John Jackson noting that "nobody likes to see athletes crashing and you know things aren't right because the medics are taking a little bit longer to take them off the track." While such incidents are a stark reminder of the dangers, the swift medical response and the relatively positive outcome for Mandlbauer highlight the robust safety protocols in place at the Olympic Games.

