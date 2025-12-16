Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Government of Gujarat is organising the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) across four regions of Gujarat to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. As part of this, the district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference was held at Asopalav Lawns in Veraval, a flagship event of the Kutch and Saurashtra Regional Conferences, said an official release from the Gujarat CMO.

According to a release, during the conference, industrialists signed MoUs totalling over Rs 270 crore with various industrial units to accelerate development in Gir Somnath.

District Panchayat President Sushri Manjulaben Muchhar said, "The Vibrant Summit, launched under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has today evolved into a global platform for investment."

She mentioned that fish and Kesar mango are the key products identified under the 'One District One Product' initiative in Gir Somnath, and around 120 industrial units are operational in Veraval. Gir Somnath, known for its spiritual and cultural significance, leads in coconut production. Recognising the district's agricultural strength and wide opportunities, she hoped more industrialists would take advantage of the sessions held during the event.

Dr Kuldeep Arya, CEO of Dholera SIR, stated that Gujarat has emerged as a preferred investment destination for industries through the Vibrant Summits initiated two decades ago. From this year, the Vibrant Summit is being organised across four zones of Gujarat instead of being limited to Gandhinagar. One regional conference has already been held in Mehsana, while the next is scheduled to be held in Rajkot from January 10 to 12, 2026. As part of this series, the district-level summit was held in Veraval today.

Dr Arya said, "The next 15 years will be crucial for India, as large-scale projects, with sustainable infrastructure, are taking shape across India. Alongside this, focused efforts are underway to build industry-ready manpower. India is also moving ahead in high-end manufacturing, with semiconductor chips set to be manufactured by Tata Industries at Dholera."

Dr Arya added that the summit included discussions on Ease of Doing Business and collective brainstorming on the way forward.

Collector N. V. Upadhyay explained the objective of organising the district-level summit and mentioned that Gir Somnath holds strong development potential across sectors, from mango cultivation to fisheries. Keeping these prospects in focus, the summit provides a platform to deliberate on future planning and growth opportunities. He hoped that industrialists from the district would make effective use of this platform and contribute to the state's development.

MLA Vimal Chudasama stated that Gir Somnath derives its fertility (agricultural strength) from the sea, Kesar mango orchards, coconut plantations, and a diverse range of crops. Natural farming has further strengthened this base, helping farmers to market their produce organically. The MLA conveyed his wishes for the steady growth of industrial units in the district and better employment opportunities for locals.

Piyush Fofandi of Kalpataru Industries shared detailed views on the potential of the aquaculture industry in the district, considering its extensive coastal presence.

During the conference, industrialists signed MoUs worth Rs 271 crore to accelerate Gir Somnath's development and create employment for residents, including Rs 250 crore from Indian Potash Limited, Rs 10 crore from Raichura Energy, and Rs 11 crore from Al Faisal Dry Fish. Additionally, dignitaries extended financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,07,260 to various beneficiaries under Vajpayee Bankable Yojana and Dattopant Thengadi Artisan Interest Subsidy Scheme during the seminar.

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, seminars were conducted on a wide range of subjects, including entrepreneurship, frozen food and dehydration technology, seafood processing machinery, central agricultural policies, including IPO facilitation, and business expansion through artificial intelligence. These sessions were particularly helpful for industrialists, startups, and small and medium entrepreneurs by encouraging business growth and innovation.

Various Sakhi Mandal departments set up stalls showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, food processing, natural farming produce, horticulture, along with services of the Agriculture Department, PGVCL, and employment-related initiatives. Dignitaries visited these stalls before the programme and received detailed information. Hardik Sinh Vaghela from the District Industry Centre delivered the vote of thanks.

The seminar was attended by District Rural Development Agency Director Yogesh Joshi, Provincial Officer Vinod Joshi, Industry General Manager Narendra Sinh Herma, representatives of industry and trade associations, industrialists, women from self-help groups, district and senior officials, as well as students, a release said. (ANI)

