Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): Superintendent of Police of all districts in Jharkhand have been given targets to seize the properties of absconding Naxal commanders. A special cell has been set up at the headquarters level to monitor the whole process, said the spokesperson of Jharkhand Police and IG Operation, AV Homkar.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Homkar said, "All district Superintendents of Police have been instructed and given targets in a review meeting recently to seize the moveable and immovable properties of absconding Naxal commanders. A special cell has been set up at the headquarters level to monitor the whole process. An officer of the Deputy Inspector General rank is monitoring it. Our effort is to identify and seize the properties of such absconding Naxal commanders."

The spokesperson informed that the properties of as many as 34 Naxal commanders have been seized by Jharkhand Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) so far.

"The police have also seized the properties (moveable and immovable) of 34 Naxal commanders. This includes 14 of the Communist Party of India-Maoist, 16 of Tritiya Prastuti Committee and 4 of Peoples' Liberation Front of India. Out of this 28 seizures were made by Jharkhand Police while 6 by NIA. There are 109 absconding Naxals including commanders, Naxal leaders who are carrying rewards. There are many more whose properties are being investigated," he added.

The state police have been taking this action for a long time. Now it has been instructed to speed up the process after a review meeting, he said.

Talking about the process followed to achieve positive results in the entire operation, Homkar said that the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Jharkhand government has yielded positive results.

"The intelligence network is being strengthened and specific operations are being conducted on the basis of pinpointed intelligence which has led to the arrest of various Naxal commanders and several eliminated. The police have also worked under the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Jharkhand government. Positive results have been achieved from this. Many top Naxal commanders have surrendered to the police in the past few days," he said. (ANI)

