Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra will soon have a divisional revenue commissionerate in either Latur or Nanded, a move aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency in the region, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday.

He said artificial intelligence will be integrated into revenue hearings to expedite long-pending cases, pointing out that nearly 12,000 cases remained unresolved in the Revenue department over the decade.

The government will establish 15 additional district collector offices and 65 additional tehsildar offices across Maharashtra to enhance administrative reach, he said at the state-level sports competition closing ceremony in Nanded.

He said this decision aligns with the government's commitment to improving governance.

"Over the last decade, nearly 12,000 cases have remained unresolved in the Revenue Department. Even if we conduct 100 hearings daily, it will not be enough to clear the backlog. AI is the need of the hour," Bawankule stated.

To encourage sports within the department, Bawankule announced an annual grant of Rs 1 crore for state-level revenue sports competitions, which will now be held every year.

"Suspension and salary increment matters should not reach the minister's desk. Officials must focus on efficiency, public coordination, office discipline, and transparency," he added.

