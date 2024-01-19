Gurugram, Jan 18 (PTI) A man accused to have disposed of ex-model Divya Pahuja's body in a canal was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday, police said.

After Pahuja was shot dead on January 2 in a hotel room, Balraj Gill (28) had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab. Police said he carried out the the alleged act with his aide Ravi Banga at the behest of hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56) -- the main accused -- who is also in judicial custody.

The body was recovered by the police from the border of Fatehabad district based on information provided by Gill, police said.

The SIT investigating the murder case is still clueless about the whereabouts of Banga, they added.

Pahuja's's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed. On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from Singh by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures", a claim denied by her family.

Gill was arrested from an airport in Kolkata on January 11 after a lookout circular was issued against him. The police team produced him in a Kolkata court and took him on transit remand for three days.

Later he was produced in a city court in Gurugram and sent to four days of police remand. On Thursday, he was also sent into jail, police said.

Till now Gurugram Police have arrested six people -- Abhijeet, his partner Megha, Gill, Hemraj, Omprakash and Pravesh -- in connection with the case.

Abhijeet has allegedly procured the murder weapon from Parvesh, who was arrested on January 12. Police are still conducting searches to nab Banga.

