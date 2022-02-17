New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board has invited applications for empanelment of registered contractors for maintenance work in water supply and sewerage system for the next financial year, according to an official circular.

The circular, dated February 15, says that the last date for submission of applications is February 28 till 5 PM.

DJB invites applications for empanelment of DJB-registered contractors under Rate Contractor System (RCS) for awarding maintenance work in water supply and sewerage system up to Rs 10 lakh in Delhi Jal Board for the financial year 2022-23, reads the circular.

