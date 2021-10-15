New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana interacted with 79 newly posted SHOs and motivated them to work as a team and focus on community participation for better results, officials said on Friday.

Of the 79 station house officers, 61 have been appointed to the post for the first time, they said.

Addressing the SHOs on Thursday, Asthana called upon them to engage positively with change management.

"Work as a team, lead from the front and focus on community participation for better results," he said.

The commissioner also noted that PCR staff and vehicles have been merged with police stations to augment resource capabilities and so that the law and order and investigation wings can pay due attention to investigation functions and achieve the next level of operational efficiency, according to the officials.

