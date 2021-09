Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) Black flag demonstrations would be held across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn the BJP-led Centre, the ruling DMK and its allies said here on Sunday.

Also Read | JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards at jpsc.gov.in.

The move is part of the proposed nation-wide joint agitation of the Opposition parties between September 20 and 30 against the Centre for its "anti-people, and anti-democratic" stand over several issues including its "refusal" to withdraw the three farm laws, the parties said.

Also Read | 190 Stranded Pakistani Citizens, Who Were Stuck in India Following Closure of Border, Return Home Via Attari-Wagah Border Crossing, Say Officials.

As per decisions taken last month in a meet of opposition parties chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, black flag protest demonstrations would be held in Tamil Nadu, a joint-statement of the DMK, Congress, the Left parties, MDMK, IUML, VCK, MMK, KMDK and TVK said.

The protest demonstrations would be held in front of the residences of party workers and leaders, the statement said, adding "let us protest together, let us guard the secular, democratic Indian republic."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)