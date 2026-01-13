Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Annamalai on Tuesday criticised the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for 'deceiving' the people of the state by failing to 'fulfill any of the promises made to them.'

While celebrating the grand Pongal festival in Vasudevanallur, Tenkasi district, Annamalai said that even the long standing demand to renovate the Shenbagavalli Dam has been unfulfilled, while illegal smuggling of mineral resources is on the rise.

Highlighting the 'administrative failure' of the CM MK Stalin led government, he also pointed out that one of the DMK functionary has resigned from the party due to inaction on the issue.

"The DMK government is deceiving the people of Tenkasi by failing to fulfill any of the promises made to them, including the long-standing demand to renovate the Shenbagavalli Dam. At the same time, the Central BJP government has granted Geographical Indication recognition to the Puliyankudi lemon," Annamalai posted on X.

Talking about Illegal smuggling, "Illegal smuggling of mineral resources from Tenkasi to Kerala is on the rise. A DMK functionary has been so disheartened by the DMK government's inability to curb this that he has resigned from his party position, highlighting the administrative failure of Chief Minister."

Annamalai called for unity from the people, and said that the Tenkasi people should send a "nationalist thinker rooted in the soil to the Legislative Assembly."

He also wished the people on the Pongal festival, "On this Pongal grand festival, which honors the Sun and the five elements, I extend my heartfelt best wishes for the grace of the all-powerful divine to bring well-being and prosperity to all living beings."

Earlier, one of the DMK leader, Chandrasekar, from Tirunelveli district resigned from his party post and gave up his party membership alleging inaction over illegal smuggling of minerals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to visit Tamil Nadu on January 23, according to party leaders. A grand Pongal celebration will be held jointly by all parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)

