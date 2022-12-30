Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) DMK former MP S Masthan, believed to have died due to complaints of chest pain, was murdered allegedly due to financial dealing and five people including his driver have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The Guduvanchery police, who took up the case after Masthan's son preferred a complaint claiming suspicion in his father's death on December 22, formed special teams and narrowed down on the culprits.

"Enquiries revealed that Masthan's death was not natural, but was faked. He was assaulted and smothered to death in the car," a senior police official claimed.

After inviting several people including prominent DMK leaders for his son's wedding, Masthan, who was vice chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission, was returning home when he was said to have suffered cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital in Guduvanchery where the doctors declared him as brought dead, said police.

Suspecting foul play, his son lodged a complaint with the Guduvanchery police.

Police also took into account the autopsy report, which indicated injuries on Masthan's body. Detailed enquiry by the police revealed that some of his relatives, who had financial dispute with him had allegedly smothered him in the car and later claimed that Masthan suffered chest pain, the police official said.

The Guduvanchery police have arrested Nazeer, Imran Basha, Thoufiq Ahmed, driver Lokesh and Thamim alias Sultan in connection with the murder of Masthan.

