Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Pannerselvam led a protest on Wednesday against DMK alleging that the Stalin government made false electoral promises to come to power.

The AIADMK staged a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday alleging that the DMK made false electoral promises to come to power.

Protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister MK Stalin and demanded to fulfill poll promises that were mentioned in the DMK manifesto.

While talking to the media, O Pannerselvam said, "No one can capture AIADMK. For the past four and half years, I, and Edapaddi K. Palaniswami, the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly have ensured to lead the party in a democratic way without the domination of a family or any individual. We will continue the present setup in AIADMK."

His remark comes at a time when expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran have been claiming that they would take over the party soon.

