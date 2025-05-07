Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday welcomed the Operation Sindoor that struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. He added that his party supports any of the Union Government's measures to curb terrorism.

"Terrorism has to be stopped...if this action is against terrorists, we welcome it. In a civilised society, terrorism has no place. We support any action by the government of India in curbing terrorism," Elangovan told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism.

"Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute," Stalin said in a post on X.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also said he stands firmly with the armed forces, following the strikes on terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind!" he posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that India had to respond to what happened in Pahalgam, adding that it is now upto the neighbouring country to how much they want to escalate this.

Speaking to ANI, CM Abdullah emphasised that he has not forgotten the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

"At that time, the Central government had said they would respond in their own way. The way India chose to respond was by targeting not just any civilian or military area in Pakistan, but the areas where people had been living for the last 30-35 years, spreading destruction and chaos in Jammu and Kashmir. They became the target," he said.

The J-K CM pointed out that if people had not been killed in Pahalgam, this day would not have come.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Nine terror targets were chosen and all nine strikes were successful. (ANI)

