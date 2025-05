Mumbai, May 07: Eager to know if luck is on your side today? The much-anticipated Shillong Teer Results of Wednesday, May 07, 2025, are set to be announced online. Archery fans and lottery participants across Meghalaya are closely watching the Shillong Teer Result Chart for updates on the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai results. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the traditional game continues to attract thousands of daily players. As usual, winning numbers for both rounds will be published on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 07 below.

The Shillong Teer Result is announced in two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2—with the first round typically beginning at 10:30 AM. Players can check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 07, 2025, on the aforementioned websites. These portals provide updated results and breakdowns for each game. With accuracy and transparency, they help participants verify if their predictions hit the mark. Scroll below to access the full results and stay updated with every draw. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 07, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result of Wednesday, May 07 2025, will be declared in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2. The first round is typically announced at 10:30 AM, with the second round following shortly after. Participants can check the winning numbers and full Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart for May 07" option and you can access the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart to view both rounds' winning numbers. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 70

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 24

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in the scenic hills of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery game conducted from Monday to Saturday and managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where skilled archers shoot arrows at a target in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target.

The winning numbers are calculated based on these final counts, making the game a unique blend of tradition and chance. Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Shillong Teer draws massive daily participation and is deeply rooted in local culture.

