Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday suspended its spokesperson and senior leader KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership and other responsibilities.

On Thursday, Radhakrishnan tweeted a picture trolling Congress President-elect Mallikharjun Kharge and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Several Tamil Nadu Congress leaders condemned that and later the DMK took action against Radhakrishnan.

Kharg was elected as new Congress president on Wednesday.

Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest and his opponent Shashi Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.

Addressing the media after his victory, Kharge said Congress has "continuously strengthened democracy" in the 75-year history of the country and protected the Constitution.

"Now when democracy is in danger and Constitution is being attacked, and every institution is being broken, Congress has presented an example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organisational elections at the national level. I thank everyone connected with the election," he said.

Newly elected President will take charge of the post on October 26 at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents and other AICC office bearers are invited to the programme.

The invitation has been sent to all the above stakeholders by the General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal.

For the first time in 24 years, the party has got a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family. (ANI)

