New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that it will implement a set of measures to prevent cable theft incidents, which have often disrupted its services across multiple lines.

This step comes after a signalling cable was stolen from a track this morning between Seelampur and Welcome Metro stations on the Red Line, affecting services for at least four hours.

The DMRC stated that it will cover cables with cement, install anti-theft clamps, place concertina coils and add covers over cable trays.

Additionally, the corporation is exploring the use of drones and CCTV cameras in areas prone to theft, the statement added.

It further stated that any damage to the cables causes an unwarranted delay in metro services as replacing them during revenue service hours, where trains run every three to five minutes, is quite challenging and risky.

According to the DMRC, since June 2024, 89 cases of cable thefts have been reported from various corridors of the Metro network.

These thefts include 35 cases of traction cables, 32 instances of signalling cables and 22 cases of electrical cables.

