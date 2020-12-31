Dehradun, Dec 31 (PTI) All district magistrates of Uttarakhand were authorised on Thursday to impose restrictions like night curfews in their areas if they find it necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Based on the assessment of the situation, the district magistrates may impose local restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as night curfew, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said in an order.

There shall, however, be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods, he said.

The chief secretary also directed the DMs to promptly assess the local situation and consider the imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 31 and January 1.

