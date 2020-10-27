Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Another doctor succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the total number of medical practitioners succumbing to the virus to over 20, health department officials said.

Amal Roy, who was associated with Suri District Hospital and tested positive almost two weeks ago, died this morning at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The doctor, in his early 50s, had recovered and was discharged from Bolpur Covid Hospital last week, he added.

"He developed some breathing issues following which he was provided oxygen support at home. His condition started deteriorating on Monday evening and he was taken to CMCH," the official said.

