New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Doctors at a hospital in Faridabad have saved the life of a 16-year-old girl after she accidentally consumed a corrosive toilet-cleaning chemical that completely destroyed her stomach, forcing surgeons to remove it in an emergency.

The rare, life-saving surgeries were performed by world-renowned laparoscopic and robotic surgeon Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, along with Dr Arjun Goel, Senior Consultant and Head of General and Minimally Invasive Surgery, and their team at Sarvodaya Hospital.

The patient, Jyoti (16), mistakenly drank the chemical after believing it to be water. She was rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal burning and repeated vomiting. Doctors diagnosed her with corrosive poisoning, a dangerous medical emergency that causes severe burns to the digestive tract and can be fatal without immediate treatment.

In Jyoti's case, doctors found that the chemical had caused catastrophic internal damage. Her stomach was completely destroyed and could not be saved, leaving surgeons with no option but to perform emergency damage control surgery to save her life.

The high-risk surgery lasted nearly three hours and involved a total gastrectomy, or complete removal of the stomach. Doctors also controlled the infection and created an alternative feeding pathway to ensure the patient could receive nutrition during recovery.

"The extent of damage was exceptional. Her stomach was completely non-viable. Emergency damage control surgery was the only way to save her life. Our priority was survival, not reconstruction," said Dr Arjun Goel.

Following the emergency operation, the patient was closely monitored and stabilised in critical care. After her condition improved, doctors planned a second complex procedure to restore continuity of her digestive system.

She later underwent reconstructive surgery in which surgeons rebuilt her food passage using a segment of her colon. This allowed her digestive tract to function again, giving her a chance to resume eating and living a near-normal life under medical supervision.

Speaking about the patient's recovery and surgical journey, Dr Shailesh Puntambekar said that such cases are extremely rare.

"Such extensive stomach destruction due to corrosive poisoning is extremely rare, as most cases primarily affect the food pipe. Jyoti's survival highlights the importance of early medical intervention, rapid decision-making, and multidisciplinary teamwork. While she will require lifelong dietary modifications, nutritional supplements, and regular medical follow-up, we are optimistic that she can lead a meaningful and active life," he said.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, Chairman of Sarvodaya Healthcare, praised the medical team for their efforts and stressed the importance of timely treatment.

"We are grateful that the young girl reached us in time and proud of our surgeons and critical care team who worked relentlessly to give her a second chance at life. At Sarvodaya, we remain committed to handling complex emergencies and complex cases with the highest standards of care, compassion, and clinical excellence," he said. (ANI)

