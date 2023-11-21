Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Police on Tuesday booked the owner of the bus involved in the November 15 accident in Doda district in which 39 people were killed, officials said.

The accident took place near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway when the bus skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge. Nineteen people had sustained injuries in the incident.

Bus owner Dheeraj Gupta has been booked for not following the procedures and traffic regulations, they said.

An FIR was registered under various sections, including rash driving and causing death due to negligence at Assar Police Station, they said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the deputy superintendent of police, Doda has been constituted to probe the case on a day-to-day basis and to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.

