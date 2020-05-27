India News | Dog Park Inaugurated for Police Canine Squad in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): A dog park was inaugurated for the police canine squad at CAR Grounds Koramangala here on Tuesday.

The park was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (city).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Clarifies With 'Paid Media' Jibe After His Remark on Maharashtra Alliance Sparks Row; Watch Video.

"As ADG, I was associated with the canine squad. The future is canine intelligence. The dog activity park is be modified as per suggestions given by canine psychologist dog guru Amruth," Rao told ANI.

"We are exploring how local dogs can be utilised. For rounds in night duty, we have utilised local dogs. The state government has been very supportive. We requested that we need to strengthen the dog squad. Presently, we have 65 dogs," he said.

Also Read | Vivo Y70s 5G Smartphone With Exynos 880 SoC & 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

A special demonstration of anti-terrorist dog warfare, vehicle hijacking, drug and bomb tracing by the canines were done.

Amruth said, "Every breed has its own upbringing. Every dog has its history of understanding that I have come out with training which could immediately give us a result. A dog takes 18 months to train when we want them to learn. But they would learn in 18 hours if we create an environment where they want to learn." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)