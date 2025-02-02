New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra on Sunday hit back at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after he accused the BJP of distributing money to voters to influencing them in the Delhi Assembly election later this week. Patra alleged that indulging in electoral fraud was a practice followed by Kejriwal and not by the BJP.

"This is what you (Arvind Kejriwal) do - creating fake voters, double voting. You have done corruption in every department," Patra said in a press conference here.

Also Read | Accident at Mumbai Airport: 5 Injured After Driver of Mercedes-Benz Tourist Vehicle Loses Control at Terminal 2 Departure Area.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that he received many calls informing him that the BJP is distributing money to Delhi voters.

"Today, I have received many calls from jhuggis, their (BJP) party are going door to doors and asking the people living there - take Rs 3000 and the election commission will facilitate home voting. I was shocked when I heard this," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Husband Uploads Wife's Private Photos, Videos on WhatsApp, Instagram After She Seeks Divorce; Case Registered.

Patra also alleged that AAP leader Somnath Bharti's close friend grabbed a piece of land in Jaitpur and that Bharti threatened the investigation officer probing the case.

"An MLA and candidate of AAP, Somnath Bharti's close friend grabbed a piece of land in Jaitpur - there is a sting operation in which everything has been recorded where the AAP MLA is warning the investigating officer," the BJP leader said.

"The kind of language Arvind Kejriwal is using - is not hidden from the people... PM Modi has named AAP very aptly as 'AAP-da' - 'is AAP-da ki sabse badi sampada bhrashtachar hai'... They are synonymous with corruption," he added.

Meanwhile Kejriwal has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.In his letter, Kejriwal said, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

Kejriwal is up against Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi assembly constituency.Kejriwal expressed grave concern over the treatment of AAP's grassroots volunteers, citing instances of unlawful detention, physical abuse, and wrongful booking under various sections.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)