Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the people accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl from Dombivali in Thane district must be given capital punishment for the heinous crime.

After meeting the victim and her kin and donating Rs 1 lakh collected by his RPI(A) workers, Athawale also said he would ask MHADA officials to provide the family a house.

Athawale said he would write to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to increase the compensation given to the victim's family from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

"The accused must be given capital punishment. The case must be tried in a fast track court and a special public prosecutor must be appointed. Trial must be completed in six months," he told reporters here.

The family faces threat from those connected with the accused and, hence, the police should give them proper protection, Athawale demanded.

A 15-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped several times between January 29 and September 22 this year by 33 youth, all of whom have been arrested.

