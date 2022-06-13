Noida, Jun 13 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh and District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Monday held a peace meeting with religious leaders of different faiths, soliciting their support in maintaining law and order, according to officials.

The inter-faith meeting by the top two officers of the district comes following directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for such public reach out campaigns in the wake of recent communal protests in parts of the state.

Both Yathiraj and Singh appealed to 250 religious leaders and eminent persons from various groups for their support in maintaining communal harmony and peace in the district adjoining Delhi, according to an official statement.

In a special appeal through the religious leaders, Singh asked the youth to “not do any such act which is against the law”, otherwise they will have to “face strict legal action which will harm their family and future”.

Joint Police Commissioner (law and order) Love Kumar, DCP (Headquarters) Bharti Singh, DCPs of Noida Rajesh S, Central Noida Harish Chander and Greater Noida Minakshi Katyayan also attended the meeting, held at the Commissionerate office in Noida sector 108.

“Police Commissioner Alok Singh informed the religious leaders that the police are closely monitoring online activities of people across social media platforms. Action will be taken immediately against any person who is found posting objectionable content which can disrupt law and order,” the statement read.

“The police commissioner also exhorted the religious leaders to emphasise on people of their faiths the need to not fall trap to any rumours and in case of any suspicious activity, they should immediately contact the local police,” it added.

The religious leaders were asked during the meeting to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed on the premises of places of worship, according to the statement.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed communal protests in multiple districts last week in the wake of a controversy that was stoked by alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-sacked BJP functionaries, even as India faced criticism from several Islamic nations over the issue.

Clashes had erupted after the Friday prayers on June 10 and FIRs were lodged in nine districts, leading to the arrest of 336 violence suspects in the state till Monday evening, according to police.

