Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): Reacting to the arrest of Bangaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi over the "toolkit" related to farmers' protest, Telangana Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said law should take its course in the case and political parties should not get involved and politicise it.

"Law will take its own course. It shouldn't be politicized, neither any political party should be involved. Police will properly investigate the matter. Based on laws, they'll decide on the issue of country's protection: Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

Delhi court on Saturday arrested 21-year-old activist Ravi in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex on Sunday allowed Delhi Police to quiz Disha Ravi for five days.

Ravi was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)