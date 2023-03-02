Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Ahead of the festival season, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to not tolerate anarchy in the name of religious traditions.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials of the state ahead of festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Ramzan, Navratri, and Ram Navami, the chief minister said additional police force should be deployed in all sensitive areas, an official release issued here said.

The officials must make sure that no community is enraged by the actions of the other especially when processions are taken out during festivals, Adityanath said, adding offensive music should not be played.

No incident is small and senior officers must respond quickly, he said.

The CM directed the officials to beware of rumours on festivals and asked administrative officers to communicate with religious leaders and intellectuals.

Respect religious traditions, but don't tolerate anarchy, he said during the meeting.

Before allowing any event, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding ensuring peace and harmony, he said.

Keep an eye on any attempts by mischievous elements to provoke members of other communities unnecessarily during Holi, he said, adding that colour should not be thrown at religious places and shrines.

A small rumour can spoil the atmosphere and officials need to take prompt action. The police administration must remain vigilant, he said.

There shouldn't be any production or distribution of illegal liquor. All the districts willl have to take special care regarding this, he added.

