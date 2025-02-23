New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice A S Oka on Sunday advised law students not to underestimate the significance of trial practice and called it one of the most crucial aspects of their legal career.

The top court judge was speaking at the conclusion of a moot court competition hosted by the Campus Law Centre of the Delhi University in honour of late senior advocate K K Luthra, according to a statement.

Held on the theme of the legality of the use of artificial intelligence tools in policing, the 21st-anniversary edition of the K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition was won by Sastra (Deemed to be University), Thanjavur while the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University emerged as the first runner-up team.

Justice Oka was the chief guest at the competition while Delhi High Court judges, Justices Amit Bansal, Mini Pushkarna and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar were the guests of honour.

In his speech, Justice Oka appreciated the rise of women in litigation and judiciary and praised the Campus Law Centre for providing affordable legal education as well as contributing to the judicial system, the statement said.

Justice Oka also said that a lawyer was an officer of the court, not merely a mouthpiece for the client and that in the end, justice must prevail.

According to the press statement, the competition received participation from 127 institutions from India and abroad and 72 teams were shortlisted. PTI ADS

