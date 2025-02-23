Chandigarh, February 23: Punjab Police Sunday said they have arrested two key operatives of the proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) having direct links to Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passian. The accused, Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh alias Shubh, were instructed to carry out targeted killings in Punjab as part of a larger coordinated terror operation, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. Punjab Police Bust a Target Killing Module, Apprehend 2 Operatives.

"In an intelligence-based operation, State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Mohali has apprehended two key operatives of BKI directly linked to #Pak-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda & #USA-based Happy Passian, a major blow to cross-border terror networks," Yadav said in a post on X. He said as per their initial disclosure, the arrested accused committed a murder and severely injured another in Nanded, Maharashtra, on February 10, 2025, following Rinda's directions. After 10 Kg Heroin, Punjab Police Recover Additional 2 Kg; Total Seizure Reaches 15 Kg.

"They were also instructed to carry out targeted killings in #Punjab as part of a larger coordinated terror operation," the DGP said. "Recovery: Two .32 bore pistols and 5 rounds. Further investigations underway to expose the full network," he added. Police said both Jagdish and Shubhdeep are from Tarntaran district of the state.

