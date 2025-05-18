Gopeshwar, May 18 (PTI) The doors of Rudranath temple, one of the Panch Kedars dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Garhwal Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, were opened for devotees on Sunday, officials said.

The Rudranath temple is situated at an altitude of 11,800 feet in Chamoli district. The 'Ekanan' form of Lord Shiva i.e. the face is worshipped here. To reach the Rudranath temple one has to complete a difficult trekking of 20 km.

Also Read | Constitution of India Supreme, Its Pillars Must Work Together, Says CJI BR Gavai.

Officials said that after traditional prayers in the morning, the doors of the Rudranath temple were opened for devotees.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Blaze at Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, Prays for Swift Recovery of Injured.

With the opening of the temple, regular worship of Lord Shiva will be performed for the next six months. Devotees from the country and abroad visit the holy site every year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)