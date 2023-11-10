New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Department of Telecom on Friday issued an advisory regarding calls threatening people with disconnection of their mobile services.

The Department of Telecom (DoT), which governs telecom services in the country, alerted citizens about a surge in malicious calls whereby it is being said that the receivers' mobile numbers will be disconnected within two hours by the DoT.

"The DoT does not make calls to citizens threatening disconnection. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and not provide any personal information if they receive such calls," the advisory said.

In the advisory, the DoT urged citizens to not share any personal information if they receive a call threatening disconnection.

"Verify the authenticity of such calls with your service providers. Be aware that the DoT does not communicate disconnection warnings via phone calls. Any such call should be treated as suspicious," the advisory said.

The DoT asked citizens to report any suspicious calls at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

