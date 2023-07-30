New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): After the 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance returned after taking stock of the violence -hit Manipur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP AA Rahim alleged the double-engine government has paralysed all the systems in Manipur.

While taking to ANI, AA Rahim further alleged that the situation prevailing in Manipur is the aftermath of “political polarization” led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Manipur.

"All the systems are paralysed there. The double engine has completely paralysed and failed there. There is no relief in relief camps...I would like to appeal to both Union Government and State Government to restore peace...PM can't visit there because of hatred politics...This is the aftermath of political polarisation led by BJP and RSS in Manipur...," AA Rahim alleged.

The 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that was in Manipur over the weekend to assess the situation in the strife-torn state since May 3 returned to New Delhi on Sunday.

The 21-member delegation included Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others.

Phulo Devi Netam from Congress, Sandosh Kumar from CPI, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, PP Mohammad Faizal from NCP, Aneel Prasad Hedge from JD (U), Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mahua Maji from JJM and Jayant Singh from RLD are also the members of the team.

Members of the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, have been adamant on the demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

The Opposition parties have been pressing for their demand since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said that it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has insisted on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both the Houses.

On Sunday, leaders met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her and requested her to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures, "where justice should be the cornerstone".

"In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent. You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads. (ANI)

