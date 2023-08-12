New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): In a significant step towards promoting the indigenous crafts and artisans of India, One District One Product (ODOP) program, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, launched its collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development here in New Delhi.

This strategic collaboration was unveiled with the inauguration of the ODOP Wall at SARAS Aajeevika Store by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Charanjit Singh and Director, DPIIT, Supriya Devasthali on Friday.

The ODOP Wall at SARAS Aajeevika Store stands as a symbol of the harmonious partnership between these two vital ministries.

Charanjit Singh expressed his enthusiasm for this convergence, emphasizing its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of showcasing the distinctive Indian craft to the global community.

“The One District One Product (ODOP) program, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, embodies the Prime Minister's aspiration to foster self-reliance and balanced regional development across all districts of India,” the Ministry of Rural Development said in an official release on Saturday.

“This initiative identifies, brands, and promotes a singular exceptional product from each district, spotlighting the diverse array of products spanning various sectors, including handlooms and handicrafts” the release said.

Smriti Sharan, Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Director, Rural Livelihoods, Nivedita Prasad, Deputy Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Raman Wadhwa, Deputy Director, Rural Livelihoods, and other officials from the Ministry of Rural Development were present at the launch.

Additionally, Supriya Devasthali, Director, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with officials from the Ministry, lent their presence to mark the event.

This collaboration between ODOP and DAY-NRLM has set its sights on identifying products from every district that possess unique qualities and cultural significance.

This encompasses a wide array of handicrafts, handlooms and agricultural products, each intricately linked to their respective places of origin.

By driving consumers toward emporia, this partnership aims to invigorate sales and elevate the visibility of Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) products, further amplifying the promotion of indigenous crafts and rural self-help groups (SHGs) of women artisans.

The 'ODOP Wall' stands as a testament to India's extraordinary legacy of craftsmanship, poised to captivate global audiences and serve as a vibrant canvas showcasing the country's exceptional artistic heritage. (ANI)

