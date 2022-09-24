By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Dr M Srinivas, who took over as the new Director of AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday, had several accomplishments to his credit as an administrator and doctor during his tenure at ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad, and now has his task cut out at one of the busiest hospitals and key research institutes in the country.

During his tenure at ESIC hospital, Hyderabad, Dr Srinivas drastically brought down referrals to private hospitals. The referrals at the hospital now pertain only to specialities which are not available there including cardiac Cath Lab and Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy equipment.

On the first day after taking charge as AIIMS Delhi Director, Dr Srinivas, 56, went to the paediatric surgical ward and AB5 ICU and interacted with the staff.

The staff members ANI spoke to lauded his simplicity. "We are expecting positive changes, he is extremely humble," said a staff member.

The new AIIMS Director has also issued the memorandum on submitting files in e-mode except for confidential ones.

"All concerned are hereby informed that henceforth all the files be submitted to the undersigned in e-file mode only unless the matter is confidential and cannot be submitted in e-filing mode," an office memorandum said.

He took over office at about 11 pm on Friday and was back in the hospital on early Saturday morning at around 6 am.

Dr Srinivas is back at AIIMS, Delhi, after a six-year deputation at ESIC Hospital where he also served as a Dean.

Credited with major transformation at ESIC Hyderabad, he also started biometric attendance at the hospital, a move which is expected to be replicated at AIIMS.

Dr Srinivas's achievements at ESIC Hyderabad include establishing undergraduate (MBBS Course), postgraduate courses in 22 departments, 25 super speciality departments and 12 super speciality courses.

During the Covid pandemic, he converted the hostels and OPD of ESIC hospital to isolation wards in a few days.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday appointed Dr Srinivas as the new director of the prestigious All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The official order said Dr Srinivas has been appointed for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 65 years. He succeeds Dr Randeep Guleria and is one of the youngest directors of the prestigious institution. (ANI)

